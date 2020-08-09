22 structures lost, another 600 threatened by Clackamas County wildfires

Firefighters are battling four active major wildfires. Thousands of homes have been evacuated.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — County officials have declared a state of emergency as several active wildfires in the county led to evacuations.

County fire officials said Wednesday that fire crews are battling four active major wildfires. At least 22 structures have been destroyed and another 600 are threatened.

By Tuesday night, there were more than a dozen Level 2 (be set) and Level 3 (go) evacuations in place. Officials said on Tuesday evening that people living anywhere in the county not explicitly under a Level 2 or Level 3 evacuation should consider themselves to be under a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation order.

"Everyone needs to be ready for evacuation even if you're in an urban area," Nancy Bush, Director of Disaster Management for Clackamas County said.

Bush estimated that more than 2,000 homes had been evacuated by Wednesday morning because of the fires.

Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County

The current evacuation site is Clackamas Community College.

The four major wildfires in the county are Dowdy, Riverside, Unger and Wilhoit.

The Riverside Fire, in the Mt. Hood National Forest, was continuing to grow and push westward down Highway 224. The fire moved 17 miles on Tuesday, officials said. It was estimated at 20,000 acres.

Clackamas officials reported a fire near Highway 213 and South Spangler Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. By 11:30 p.m., ODOT had blocked the highway at Carus Road and Union Hall Road and notified people in the area to leave. At 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, Clackamas Fire tweeted that crews contained the fire and were putting out hot spots. The fire started when a motor home caught on fire and spread to a nearby house and about 10 acres of brush. Two homes burned down. Several other homes were evacuated but those evacuees have now returned. No injuries were reported.

Interactive map: Wildfires burning throughout Oregon

A Clackamas County fire official said the fires multiplied quickly because the wind kept picking up embers from existing fires and carrying them to nearby areas, where they would start new spot fires.

According to @clackamasfire and Mollala Fire this fire at RSG Forest Products is ~200 acres, prompting evacuations for about 50 homes off Liberal Way. The smoke is heavy here and the fire is about 50% contained. So much fuel for the fire because it’s a lumber mill pic.twitter.com/RvJc8jmhCh — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) September 8, 2020

A fire broke out Monday night at RSG Forest Products, a lumber mill in Molalla off Highway 213. Early reports said the fire began around midnight when a tree fell on live wires in a nearby field.

Clackamas County fire officials said early Tuesday morning the fire had grown to about 200 acres and was 50% contained. Winds continue to keep hot spots burning. About 50 homes had evacuated, according to fire officials.

The fire chief of Molalla said because of a lack of water and resources, they were letting the wood product at the lumber mill burn so they can focus on protecting the machinery at the mill and homes in the area. Employees at RSG Forest Products were also helping protect the machinery.

Evacuees were set up at Grace Church in Molalla and Molalla High School.

Highway 213 was shut down Tuesday night but has since reopened.

Residents in the area of South Wilhoit Road and South Bird Road, south of Molalla, have been notified of the fire.