Meridian to own and operate Lakeview Golf Club

Mayor Robert Simison said he wants to make sure the 18-hole public course is "properly maintained and operated with needed improvements made to the course."

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is getting into the golf game.

The Western Ada Recreation District (WARD) has agreed to buy out Lakeview Golf Club and have the city's Parks and Recreation Department manage the course.

In a letter posted Sunday, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison says that agreement is part of a larger plan to help the recreation district as it transitions in its mission and vision.

“We know there has been a lot of buzz, both on and off the golf course, about what this transition will look like and how it will impact customers. Our Parks and Recreation Department is taking an active role to minimize the immediate impact to existing services while planning for the future of the course. As they look at creating a master plan for the facility, we will have ample opportunity for the public to weigh in during that process,” wrote Simison.

The city already owns the land the 18-hole public course sits on. The buildings and equipment are owned by the operator.



The recreation district also owns the Meridian Community Pool, but is proposing that the city take over its operations, as well as those at the golf course.



Lakeview's current operator is getting out of the golf business.

In Feb. 2019, our media partner the Idaho Press reported the golf course needed $2.5 million in repairs to its failing 40-year-old irrigation system. Neighbors were hoping to see significant improvements such as a new clubhouse, restaurant and bar, special events center, golf training center and a maintenance facility.

Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway said the agreement calls for the city to take ownership on Oct. 9, after that they will be assessing the conditions and operations. He said there will be an irrigation audit to determine what needs to be replaced.