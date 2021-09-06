Labor union celebrates the holiday with Boise picnic

“It's just a chance to get together and discuss workers' rights and celebrate workers.”

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Central Trades and Labor Council celebrated Labor Day with a picnic at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park in Boise.



Leland Heinbach, president of the union, said it’s an opportunity to come together and celebrate workers.



“It's just a chance to get together and discuss workers' rights and celebrate workers,” Heinbach said.



He added there are lots of different unions in southern Idaho such as building trades, teachers, the sugar beet factory, and the staff of the Democratic Party -- all have their own unions.



As part of Monday’s picnic, Heinbach said they invite people from both political parties to attend so that they can be more informed on how they vote.



Boise Central Trades said it's making a memorial for workers that have died on the job in Idaho. The memorial will include a picnic area for everyone to enjoy.

