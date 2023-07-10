Kuna woman identified in fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle collision

A 56-year-old woman has been identified by the Ada County coroner after she died from her injuries in Sunday's motorcycle crash.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle crash that happened Sunday at around 4:15 p.m. The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified Angela Hopkins, 56, from Kuna, as the victim in the collision.

Hopkins was the driver of the motorcycle headed westbound on Interstate 84 at the intersection of Exit 57/I-84 entrance ramp, when the driver of another vehicle collided into Hopkins while making a left turn to access the same I-84 on-ramp.

Boise police said Hopkins was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, however, Hopkins was pronounced dead in the emergency room. She died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.

BPD said the Boise Police Crash Reconstruction Team and detectives responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

Boise Police Department is seeking additional information from the crash. They ask that any witnesses to the incident contact Ada County Dispatch at (208)377-6790.

