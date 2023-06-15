Kuna Police looking for missing man with 'extensive medical issues'

57-year-old Frederick Mancini was last seen Monday morning near his home on South Swan Falls Road in Kuna, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

BOISE, Idaho — Kuna Police are searching for a 57-year-old man named Frederick Mancini, who was last seen early Monday morning, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

Mancini was last seen near his home in Kuna on South Swan Falls Road, located south of Indian Creek. The sheriff's office said Mancini has "extensive medical issues" and needs a cane for walking.

The Kuna Police Department has been searching for the man since Monday, June 12. Mancini is described as 6-foot, 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a red and orange shirt.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said fire crews are searching Indian Creek Thursday afternoon searching for Mancini.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.

