Kuna meat plant employee death under investigation

KUNA, Idaho — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the accidental work death of an Idaho meat-rendering plant employee.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the employee died April 7 at a Kuna plant facility owned by Darling Ingredients, a Texas-based international meat processing corporation.

Darling Ingredients owns more than 200 plants, including a second Idaho facility in Twin Falls.

U.S. Department of Labor inspection records show Darling Ingredients has received fines and violations at plants in multiple states since 2018, but none in Idaho. Company officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.