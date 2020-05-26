x
Kuna man carves beautiful U.S. flag out of wood, hope to give it to the president

David Kelcher is a disabled Air Force veteran who loves God, our country and loves living in Idaho. He says “it’s like people get paid to smile here!”

BOISE, Idaho — Check out this beautiful wooden flag art made by an Idaho veteran.

David Kelcher of Kuna is a disabled Air Force veteran who loves God, our country and living in Idaho.

He says he carved this beautiful flag for President Trump and hopes to present it to him one day.

He has also donated other pieces of his art to the Kuna police and fire departments, and the mayor of Kuna.

