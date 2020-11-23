Crews respond to structure fire near prison

No injuries have been reported, according to Ada County Dispatch.

KUNA, Idaho — Boise Fire and the Ada County Sheriff's Office are responding after a fire broke out near the prisons south of Boise.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, in Kuna. That area is home to the Idaho State Correctional Center, Idaho State Correctional Institution, Idaho Maximum Security Institution and the South Boise Women's Correctional Center.

Law enforcement has blocked the road about a quarter-mile from the scene, and it's unclear what building is on fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to Ada County Dispatch. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Dispatchers said at about 6:30 a.m. that the fire was under control.

