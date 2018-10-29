MERIDIAN — A Kuna boy battling a degenerative genetic disorder will soon get his wish to got to Disney World.

10-year-old Adrian Foster celebrated the announcement Sunday afternoon with family and friends at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian.

The wish is being granted by Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Mountain View High School's marching band was on hand to kick off the celebration, which also happened to be the first-ever party held at the new Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz.

Adrian - who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy - was treated to a pizza party, and got to be the first person to light the 10,000 square-foot star on the ceiling of the event center.

His parents say the family is looking forward to their big Disney vacation.

"It's going to be a lot of memories that we can look back on," said Karl Foster, Adrian's dad.

"Something that is going to memorable for the whole family," added his mom, Kimberly Foster. "Something that [Adrian's siblings] can say they did with their brother."

Adrian's two sisters and two brothers will all be accompanying him on his wish trip to the Orlando-area theme parks this December, including Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. The family will be hosted in their own villa at Give Kids the World Village.

© 2018 KTVB