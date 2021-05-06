KTVB.COM honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Award

The announcement was made Thursday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB.COM has earned a regional 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for best website.

RTNDA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

KTVB competes against small-market television stations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

Regional winners move on to the national round of the competition. The national award winners will be announced this summer.