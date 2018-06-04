BOISE - The Northwest Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has recognized KTVB in several categories for the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards.

The announcements were made Friday night at an event for local journalists at Longdrop Cider Company in Seattle.

Here are KTVB's two winners the 55th annual awards, presented on June 9:

MORNING/DAYTIME NEWS

- "Joe on the Road": Joe Parris and the KTVB team

EVENING NEWS (Markets 81+)

- News at 10: "Weiser flooding": Kate Morris and the KTVB team

KTVB was also nominated for six other awards in these categories:

SPOT NEWS

- "Weiser flooding": Morgan Boydston and Mary Kienzle

FEATURE NEWS REPORT - LIGHT NEWS

- "Checker": Mike di Donato, Brian Holmes

PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS

- Mike di Donato

​​EVENING NEWS (Markets 81+)

- News at 5: "Malta flooding": Kate Morris and the KTVB team

- News at 10: "Amber Alert": Ellen Mattila, producer

NEWS SERIES

- "Immerse yourself in Idaho Life": Xanti Alcelay, Brian Holmes

The full list of nominees will be posted here.

