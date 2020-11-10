KTVB wins National Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation

A 2019 story from anchor and reporter Brian Holmes and director of strategy and innovation Xanti Alcelay earned KTVB the 2020 Excellence in Innovation award.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's News Channel 7 was awarded the 2020 National Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation on Saturday night.

A 2019 story from KTVB anchor and reporter Brian Holmes and director of strategy and innovation Xanti Alcelay were honored with the award. The story included a 360-degree video piece that looked into the life of Idaho's dairy farmers.

Cutting-edge, immersive technology is part of @KTVB's ongoing commitment to innovation, bringing the viewer closer to stories than ever before - and earning it a National Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation. #Murrows2020 pic.twitter.com/l0ER3IYO61 — RTDNA (@RTDNA) October 10, 2020

Last year, KTVB received two national awards in Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Video, as well as five regional honors including Feature Reporting, Excellence in Sound, and Newscast.

KTVB's team of journalists has won 12 National Edward R. Murrow awards since 2005 including News Series, Best Website, Overall Excellence, Newscast, Continuing Coverage, Spot News, Videography, and Sports Reporting.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) interviewed Xanti Alcelay about the 360-degree videos last year. The 2020 award marks his fourth video project to receive a National Murrow Award.

Here’s a look into the making of 3 of @KTVB’s (a repeat winner’s) past 360 wins:https://t.co/Svksgh8Uq0 — RTDNA (@RTDNA) October 11, 2020