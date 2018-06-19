BOISE -- Channel 7 was honored with two national 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The winners were announced Tuesday morning. KTVB was the only Idaho station to win a national Murrow.

Both winning entries from Channel 7 featured the use of a GoPro Omni camera rig to deliver a fully-immersive 360 virtual reality experience. The award-winning stories are linked below:

Excellence in Video: 360 VIDEO -Twin Falls BASE jumper breaks world record

Excellence in Innovation: 360 - Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life

KTVB began using a 360-degree camera to shoot stories for broadcast and digital audiences a year and a half ago. Reporter Brian Holmes, Chief Photographer Mike di Donato and Director of Strategy and Innovation Xanti Alcelay produced the 360 series.

KTVB News Group President and General Manager Kate Morris reaffirmed KTVB's commitment to bringing unique stories to life.

“Eighteen months ago we challenged ourselves to innovate a traditional story using 360 cameras, editing and our strength as visual storytellers," she said. "Our investment of talent and resources has been well worth it as we see the audience response and engagement. It is an honor for our team to be recognized in these two categories.”

2018 marks the second year in a row that KTVB won a national Murrow. Reporter Tami Tremblay and photographer Xanti Alcelay were honored in 2017 for their three-part investigation into how narcotics move across the Mexican border and make their way to Idaho.



