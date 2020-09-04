KTVB sports director Jay Tust welcomes baby girl

The newest member of the KTVB family is here.

BOISE, Idaho — The newest member of the KTVB family is here.

Sports Director Jay Tust and his wife Camille welcomed a baby girl Tuesday evening.

Collins Claire Tust was born at 8:40 p.m., weighing 8 pounds four ounces, and measuring 21 inches long.

Jay joked that his daughter was taking the "stay at home" order seriously, waiting until three days after her due date to make her entrance into the world.

Both baby Collins and her mother Camille are healthy and doing great.

Welcome, Collins!