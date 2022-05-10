KTVB wins regional Murrow awards for breaking news, digital coverage

Both KTVB.COM and the station's reporting on the deadly 2021 shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall have won regional honors.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB has been honored with two 2022 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for digital and breaking news coverage.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The Murrows were awarded in the small market category for Region 1, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

Channel 7 won for digital coverage for KTVB.COM, as well as breaking news for coverage of a mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Oct. 25, 2021. Three people, including the gunman, died in the carnage and five others were hurt.

Edward R. Murrow Awards celebrate excellence in broadcast and digital journalism. KTVB.COM won a regional Murrow last year as well in the best website category.

Regional Murrow winners are then considered for awards on the national level.

