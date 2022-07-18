KTVB off the air temporarily Monday

The outage for channel 7.1 begins at 10 a.m. Service is expected to resume by noon.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily on Monday morning for maintenance. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.

The outage will begin at 10 a.m. Service should resume by noon.

Viewers who receive KTVB over the air on digital channel 7.1 or on the Dish and DirecTV satellite services will be affected; the outage will not affect cable service or KTVB.COM.

