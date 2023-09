Our signal will stop on Wednesday, Sept. 20 due to tower repairs at Deer Point north of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's broadcast signal will go off the air while repairs are conducted to a tower at Deer Point north of Boise on Wednesday morning.

The outage is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. (MT).

This will impact all over-the-air signals from KTVB and also satellite TV providers.