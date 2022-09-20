KTVB off the air temporarily Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

The outage is set to begin once The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is finished Tuesday. Service is expected to resume Wednesday morning, prior to Wake Up Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily for maintenance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.

The outage is set to begin once The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is finished Tuesday. Service is expected to resume Wednesday morning, prior to Wake Up Idaho.

Viewers who receive KTVB over the air on digital channel 7.1 or on the Dish and DirecTV satellite services will be affected. The outage will not affect cable service or KTVB.COM.

Watch more Local News: