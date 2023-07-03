KTVB off the air temporarily Thursday morning

The outage is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to be back by noon.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily for maintenance Thursday morning, July 6. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.

The outage is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to be back by noon.

Viewers who receive KTVB over the air on digital channel 7.1 or on the Dish and DirecTV satellite services will be affected. The outage will not affect cable service or KTVB.COM.

Streaming on the KTVB+ app will also not be affected by the maintenance.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.