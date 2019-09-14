BOISE, Idaho — Super-Duper Lemon Zucchini Muffins

Yield: 18 muffins

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup granulated sugar

Zest of 2 large lemons

3 large eggs

1 cup light olive oil

Juice from 2 lemons (approximately 1/4 cup)

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups grated zucchini

Cooking Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, combine sugar and lemon zest. Rub together with your fingers until fragrant.

4. In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon-sugar mixture, eggs, olive oil, lemon juice and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Stir in the dry ingredients until combined, the batter will be thick. Stir in the zucchini and pour the batter into the prepared loaf pans.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Thanks to www.TwoPeasandTheirPod.com for the inspiration for this great recipe!

Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:

See them all in our YouTube playlist here:

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Chef Bacquet shows how to cook halibut cheek piccata

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make chicken manicotti with marinara and cheese sauce

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Getting 'figgy' with it