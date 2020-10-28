TEGNA names Jessica Hagan president and general manager at KTVB in Boise

Hagan is joining KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes TEGNA's NBC affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, Washington.

BOISE, Idaho — TEGNA Inc. announced Jessica Hagan has been appointed president and general manager of KTVB and KTFT, TEGNA's NBC affiliates in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho, respectively, effective November 16, 2020.

Hagan is joining KTVB from KING 5 Media Group, which includes TEGNA's NBC affiliate KING and independent station KONG in Seattle, Washington, where she has been on the station's leadership team as director of sales since 2016. In this role, she oversees a team of 35 and is responsible for the development and execution of revenue and sales strategy. By empowering her team and building a culture of high achievement dedicated to customer service, Hagan has created long-term partnerships and solutions for clients in the Seattle community that deliver return on investment for their businesses and drive growth at the station.

Prior to her current role, Hagan was director of market development at KING 5 from 2013-2016, where she was responsible for content revenue strategy for local programming and creating local new business initiatives. Hagan has 17 years of experience in the media industry, beginning her career in 2003 as news intern with Northwest Cable News before joining the sales team at KONG, then owned by Belo, and taking on roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing before joining KING 5 in 2013.

"Jessica is an energetic and thoughtful leader with a deep understanding of the media business," said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. "Her collaborative approach, results-driven focus and experience building community partnerships will be a great addition to the exceptional KTVB team and the Boise community."