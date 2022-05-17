After 72 years, Korean War MIA comes home

Pfc. Kenneth Bridger served in Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. On Nov. 30, 1950, he was reported missing in action.

BOISE, Idaho — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced the return of Army Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger, 17, of Colville, Washington, who was killed during the Korean War.

In late 1950, Bridger was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. On Nov. 30, 1950, Bridger was reported missing in action. It was the last night of his unit's stand on the defensive perimeter south of Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

After the battle, Bridger's remains could not be recovered. After nearly 72 years his remains have been repatriated and Private Bridger was accounted for on Jan. 26, 2022.

Pfc. Bridger's remains were returned to Twin Falls on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport, and were met by members of the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association. Bridger's only living relatives now live in the Twin Falls area.

A patriotic escort of flags and motorcycles escorted Pfc. Bridger from the airport to Park's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

On Saturday, May 21, a private ceremony will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery so Pfc. Bridger can be laid to rest next to his mother. The public is invited to respectfully line the procession route, holding American flags, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The route will run from the corner of Kimberly and Hankins Road, up Hankins to Addison Ave., then to Eastland Dr., before stopping at the entrance of the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Organizers are asking the public that they not line up on Kimberly Rd. due to safety concerns. For those wanting to participate in the motorcycle escort, a pre-ride meeting and staging will take place in the Apex parking lot at 1550 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls at 12:30 p.m.

The Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association will also host its annual Northwest Regional POW/MIA Summit in Twin Falls at the Turf Club on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The guest speaker will be Mark Stephensen, Co-Chairman of the National League of POW/MIA Families. A dinner fundraiser will be held later in the evening for $25 per person. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the Opening Ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

