Kootenai County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Janelle M. Burchfield was last seen at the top of Fourth of July Pass on Mar. 14, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office filed a report for a missing woman on Tuesday.

The woman, Janelle M. Burchfield, was last seen at the top of Fourth of July Pass on Mar. 14, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Burchfield's cell phone has been powered off since 7:40 a.m. on Monday morning. She was last seen on foot near the recreation parking area.

Burchfield is described as 5'6'' and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red fleece jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.