Kleiner Park's concert series and movie night Fridays this summer

Meridian Parks & Rec announced the Friday dates for summer series - alternating between movie nights and concerts bringing popular, local bands to Kleiner Park.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A free outdoor concert series will kick off in Meridian this summer. The series will feature live local music every other Friday night in the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department announced the event, Bri Kleiner Park Live, which will bring a variety of music to the park.

There will be a total of six bands performing every other Friday evening, in rotation with Sparklight Movie Night featuring family-friendly films.

"By alternating our outdoor concerts and movie nights, we hope to appeal to an even broader audience of Meridian residents," said Recreation Coordinator Renee White.

The Bri Kleiner Park Live concert bands and Friday dates:

June 9 -- Billy Blues Band (blues, rock, funk, soul)

June 23 – The Last Call (classic rock)

July 7 – Casio Dreams (80s tribute band)

July 21 – Jukebox (pop music)

August 4 – Push2Play (folk rock, blues, alternative, Americana)

August 18 – The Noteables (rock, country, blues, disco)

On alternating Fridays, when a concert is not being held in Kleiner Park, Sparklight Movie Night in Meridian will take place in Settlers Park.

The movie nights will consist of free outdoor showings of family-friendly movies.

Friday movie dates (movie lineup is pending):

June 2

June 16

June 30

July 14

July 28

August 11

Kleiner Park is located at 1900 N. Records Avenue in Meridian, near The Village.

Meridian Parks and Rec. suggest attending guests bring low-profile folding chairs, lawn blankets, and snacks or picnic food. Kleiner Park's concession stand will also be open on these evenings.

"We're really enthused about our new more diverse schedule of Friday night entertainment offerings," said White.

The concert series is sponsored by Bri, an adult luxury apartment community owned by Brighton and located adjacent to Kleiner Park.

