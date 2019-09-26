BOISE, Idaho — Start by saying "hello."

That's what Boise High School taught hundreds of students Wednesday afternoon at Camel's Back Park.

It was part of the first ever Kindness Carnival, which was held in partnership with the Boise Kind Initiative.

Students from Boise High, North Jr. High, Longfellow Elementary and Washington Elementary all took part in the event.

Their goal is to ensure that Boise remains a kind and welcoming city.

"Kindness really carries, and so when one person does one act of kindness, the person who is one the receiving end of that is a lot more likely to carry that on, that is kinda of our hope is that it's this big ripple effect," said Boise High senior Kate Roth.

"When it comes to kindness, our schools live it every day," said Coby Dennis , superintendent, Boise School District. "So, when the City approached us to participate in the Boise Kind initiative, we eagerly replied yes! We are so very excited to kick-off the 2019-20 school year with this inaugural Kindness Carnival to showcase kindness in our schools."

Students at Boise High School also made a video where they challenge other schools in the area to start their own kindness carnival.

