22-year-old woman dies in crash with grain hauler

The head-on wreck happened north of Kimberly Tuesday afternoon.

KIMBERLY, Idaho — A woman was killed and a teenager sent to the hospital after a head-on crash north of Kimberly Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, the wreck happened on State Highway 50 just before 2 p.m.

Police say a teen was driving a 1974 Grain Hauler north when the truck crossed over the center line, hitting an oncoming GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon, 22-year-old Karissa L. Taylor of Kimberly, died at the scene.

The teen was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Their name has not been released.