22-year-old woman dies in crash with grain hauler

KIMBERLY, Idaho — A woman was killed and a teenager sent to the hospital after a head-on crash north of Kimberly Tuesday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, the wreck happened on State Highway 50 just before 2 p.m.
Police say a teen was driving a 1974 Grain Hauler north when the truck crossed over the center line, hitting an oncoming GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon, 22-year-old Karissa L. Taylor of Kimberly, died at the scene.
The teen was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Their name has not been released.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, police say. The crash blocked both lanes for three-and-a-half hours.