KTVB Anchor Kim Fields leaving news to focus on family

Kim's last day on the air for Channel 7 will be Thursday, Dec. 16.

BOISE, Idaho — Longtime anchor Kim Fields announced Monday that she will be leaving KTVB and the news industry after a dozen years at Channel 7 to spend more time with her family.

Kim has over two decades of experience in the field of journalism, as a producer, reporter, and anchor.

A Blackfoot native, Kim worked in Utah, North Carolina, and Tennessee before returning home to Idaho with her husband Ted in 2009. At KTVB, she worked as a weekend anchor and anchored the News at Noon before being promoted to the main anchor desk in 2016.

Kim has received a host of awards for her work, including for election coverage, her Exploring Idaho series, exclusive reporting on missing Idaho toddler DeOrr Kunz and field anchoring from Las Vegas in the wake of a deadly mass shooting.

"After spending 22 years of my life in a newsroom, 12 of which at KTVB, it's time for me to embark on a new adventure and to spend more time with my family," Kim said. "Thank you for inviting me into your homes all these years. It has been a privilege and absolute joy."

Kim's co-anchor Mark Johnson announced his retirement earlier this year, and will also be leaving KTVB this year.

Kim's last newscast for KTVB will be the News at 10 on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Watch more Local News: