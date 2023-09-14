Ketchum man dies by drowning after car crashes into canal, divers find him 3 days later

Police say both the 21-year-old male driver and his passenger successfully self-extricated from the vehicle before the driver drowned.

JEROME, Idaho — A 21-year-old man driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra died by drowning Sunday as the result of a car crash.

Idaho State Police said the 21-year-old and his 27-year-old male passenger, both from Ketchum, were traveling northbound on 300 N in Jerome County - when the driver failed to negotiate the curve, drove up the embankment and ultimately into the canal.

Both men were able to self-extricate from the vehicle, according to ISP. However, the driver drowned.

Divers with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office dive team searched for the 21-year-old driver for several hours on Sunday, Sept. 10, but were initially unable to find him - only recovering the Hyundai. The driver's body was found and recovered on Wednesday, Sept. 13 by Gooding County Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue Team.

Idaho State Police said the fatal crash occurred at approximately 3:09 a.m. on 13 W 300 N, in Jerome County.

This incident is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.