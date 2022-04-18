City of Ketchum closes purchase of Warm Springs Preserve

The 65-acre preserve is now protected from development and will remain an open space for the community.

KETCHUM, Idaho — The City of Ketchum announced that they closed the purchase of Warm Springs Preserve on April 14.

The 65-acre preserve is now protected from development and will remain an open space for the community.

The city received over 1,000 donations to make this purchase possible.

"I am thrilled with the participation of this amazing community," said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. "Without them, we could not have made this a reality. Again, I would like to thank Bob Brennan, our City Council, the Spur Community Foundation, the tireless efforts of the Warm Springs Preserve campaign committee, and the many other people who were involved in this effort."

The City of Ketchum intends to use the Warm Springs Preserve for off-leash dog access, creek and habitat restoration, a new water-conscious irrigation system, walking trails, informal gatherings and activities, Nordic ski and snowshoe trails. However, organized sports and reserved private or commercial events are restricted.

Ketchum is now taking steps to establish the preserve, developing a final plan that will guide the determined location of the bathroom, benches, and signage related to donor recognition. The public will also have an opportunity to weigh in on these decisions.

On June 21, the city will officially thank the community while it celebrates the Summer Solstice at the Preserve.

For more information, people can visit the Warm Springs Preserve website.

