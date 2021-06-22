Keeping safe while using fireworks

Officials are reminding the public to stay away from dry grass and brush when using fireworks.

BOISE, Idaho — Many Idahoans are looking forward to Independence Day.

But as we approach July, the state is increasingly becoming drier, causing the fire danger to rise.



The Bureau of Land Management says we are getting closer to what they call critical fire danger for all of southwest Idaho.



"In the past we have seen numerous fires started by fireworks. It’s a cause we’re always trying to educate the public about how dangerous it can be to use fireworks in the summertime because it can easily ignite wildfires," said Jared Jablonsk, Bureau of Land Management fire information officer.



They want to remind folks that fireworks are illegal on federal land until October 20th.



And if you are lighting off your own fireworks, they say it's important that you do so in a private gravel or paved lot with no nearby vegetation that could catch fire.



The owner of John's Discount Fireworks in Caldwell say it's not their job to police people, but they do feel a responsibility to advocate for safety.

"What you don't want to do is just throw it on the street, light the fuse, not go if it's gonna tip over, or if it's safe if what happens," said John Palomarez. "We are going to be putting stuff out on Facebook so that we can put out instructional videos on the correct use of the firework."

Laws will change from county to county and even from city to city.

John recommends knowing your local laws, and ultimately following those laws.



For example, in Boise "safe and sane" fireworks are legal outside of the foothills from June 23 until July 5.



If you want to buy safe and sane fireworks, a salesperson can direct you and the box should have a label to show it qualifies.

"It can really easily light vegetation on fire. The dry grasses, the dry brushes. It can start really easily, and it can grow very quickly," said Jablonski. "That’s why those rules are on place for that reason."



A "safe and sane" firework cannot leave the ground and limits the spark radius to no more than 20 feet high and 20 feet wide.

It's all boils down to being smart and in control of your situation, according to Palomarez.

"What you don’t want to do is just throw it on the street, light the fuse, and not know if it’s gonna tip over or if its safe," Palomarez said. "Another thing we preach around here is alcohol use, if you are using alcohol, it’s not a good idea to be using fireworks."



BLM and the City of Boise both recommend bringing a bucket of water if you are using fireworks. After you light off a firework, you should soak it in the bucket.

If you have a dud -- don't relight it. You should wait a few minutes, then be safe and soak it.

Watch more Local News: