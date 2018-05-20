BOISE - If you asked Joe and Amy Bailey two years ago if they would own a food truck, they might have told you you were crazy. Fast forward a bit and that's the couple's reality, and, trust me, we should all be thankful.

From pulled pork sandwiches, to St. Louis pork ribs, to brisket poutine, Urban Smoke has all things barbecue. Crowd favorites include the pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, and pulled pork tacos.

Joe and Amy sell around 60 pounds of brisket and pulled pork daily, depending on the day and their event schedule. They put both meats in the smoker that is conveniently attached to their food trailer. They have to keep a close eye on the merchandise, right?

You can catch Urban Smoke at 5th and State streets in downtown Boise as well as various community events. To see what they're all about, follow their Facebook page.

