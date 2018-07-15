BOISE- If you're looking for a one-stop shop that covers food, drinks, and a lot of other things you would expect to find at a market, Nick Allen Jones made sure Chow Public Market and Eatery is the place for you.

The Market consists of everything from greetings cards, coffee mugs, locally-made jewelry, and homemade bath bombs. There are also board games and card games for all ages, candy and home decor items.

When it comes to food there is a variety you can choose from. There's Blu Wave Tacos, Good Burger, and Aladdin, which is Egyptian cuisine.

Another unique aspect of Chow, is the the Spice Shoppe which has everything from hand-rolled pasta, to a large variety of cheeses and meats, wine, and oils and vinegars. Of course, there are several different spices you can buy as well. If you're in the mood to give back, wine glasses are also sold at the Spice Shoppe, and all the revenue from those sales go straight to a charity of the Chow owner's choice.

If you're looking for some dessert, Chow has gelato! All of the gelato is made fresh daily for customers.

Bar 76 sits right in the middle of the food section of Chow and serves as a central meeting place. There are rotating beers on tap as well as house wines to choose from.

Chow Public Market and Eatery is located at 7609 W. Overland Road in the Boise Spectrum Center, near the Edwards 21 movie theaters.

