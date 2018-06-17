BOISE - CopenRoss is one of those places where you walk in and immediately feel right at home. From the wood panels on the walls crafted and installed by the owners to the family-sized tables, you may end up being there for awhile.

Charles and Lisa opened up in March and so far, they say they've had a great time serving everyone who has walked through their doors.

One of the first things you'll notice when you walk in is the back wall which has 60 beer taps. Again, you may end up being there for awhile.

Lisa says they really wanted to have a huge variety for guests to choose from, and they did just that. Of the 60 taps, 55 of them are beer, cider, and hard Kombucha, five are non alcoholic drinks for the kids, and then there are 10 wine taps are at the front of the bar.

In the kitchen, one of the more popular meals is the club sandwich equipped with a couple slices of roast beef and turkey, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and - of course - bacon.

A popular appetizer is CopenRoss' huge pretzel that is bigger than the size of my head!

CopenRoss is a little bit difficult to find, but once you do it is worth it. They are located at 5120 W. Overland Road in Boise.

