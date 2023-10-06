Fake animals will be placed in Idaho hunting areas to catch law-breaking hunters

Every year Idaho Fish and Game uses decoy animals to catch hunters who attempt to break the law.

BOISE, Idaho — Hunters in Idaho have been searching for their elusive prized bulls during the ongoing hunting season. Some may spend days hunting and come home empty-handed. Picture this: Driving back home on a windy dirt road, they spot a fuzzy-shaped elk in a field and not to miss an opportunity, they take a shot from the road. It hits, but it is still standing.

The hunter takes a minute and takes a closer look. The animal is a plastic elk, but who placed it there?

During hunting season, Idaho Department Fish and Game (IDFG) is placing lifelike animals called "Artificial Simulated Animals" in areas to address lawbreaking hunters. IDFG said in a news release they are using these decoy animals to address complaints of spotlighting, trespassing, and road hunting.

"This is similar to other law enforcement agencies watching an intersection based on reports of frequent instances of failing to stop at a stop sign, or monitoring speed compliance using radar," said Greg Wooten, fish and game chief of enforcement.

IDFG said the ASA animals will act like real animals and they will be copies of deer, elk and other game.

"Officers watch the animal and respond if someone violates the law," Wooten said. "This tool is extremely important in our effort to curtail illegal activity that is otherwise undetectable."

According to IDFG, if anyone is guilty of shooting the fake animal they may lose their hunting license, face a fine of up to $1000, possibly six months in jail and must pay $50 to repair the decoy.

