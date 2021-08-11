36-year-old man goes missing after kayaking on the Payette River

According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Zawadzki was last seen going through rapids before he went underwater and didn't resurface.

BANKS, Idaho — On Monday night, a 36-year-old man went missing after he kayaked through rapids on the Payette River.

According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Zawadzki was last seen going through rapids before he went underwater and didn't resurface.

Officials said it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, near milepost 77 on Highway 55, which is just south of the Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Boise County.

The Bear Valley Rafting Company and Cascade Raft and Kayak searched the Payette River for Zawadzki until dusk on Monday, the Boise County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, according to officials, the rafting companies' search efforts were joined by the Boise County Sheriff's Office and Garden Valley Fire. The search included the use of a private helicopter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 36-year-old man has yet to be found.

Officials did not share a description of Zawadzki or state where he was from.

