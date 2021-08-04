Officials said the 42-year-old from McMinnville was seriously injured after being hit by a plane that had just taken off from a gravel bar along the river.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A kayaker was hit by a small plane that had just taken off from a gravel bar along the Willamette River west of Woodburn Wednesday afternoon.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the 42-year-old McMinnville woman suffered serious injuries to her head and leg, but she is expected to survive.

Deputies said the woman was kayaking with her mother near the Willamette's Lower Lambert Bar off River Road Northeast when the incident happened.

Deputies working Marine Patrol on the Willamette River responded to a plane versus kayak crash. An adult female kayaker was injured when the kayak was struck by a plane taking off from a gravel bar in the River. The pilot is cooperating with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/M0SByy7mSv — YCSO Oregon (@YCSOoregon) August 5, 2021

The 69-year-old pilot, a Hillsboro resident, had landed a Piper Super Cub airplane on the bar and hit the woman after taking off.

The pilot was experienced in taking off from gravel bars along the river, a sheriff's office spokesman said. Deputies are treating the incident as an accident.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.