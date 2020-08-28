Boise Parks and Recreation addresses changes to Kathryn Albertson Park

Instagram users claim the park is overrun by weeds. The Parks Department says the plants may look like weeds, but they are actually pollinators for the park.

BOISE, Idaho — Instagram users voiced their frustration over the current state of Kathryn Albertson Park in Boise, claiming the park has been completely disregarded and overrun by weeds.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said the plants may be “weed-looking”, but they are actually pollinators for the park, and consist of many different plants and vegetation.

He added the park is currently going through changes.

“The park is being redeveloped in many areas to a natural state with very, very little turf/grass. It is something folks will need to become used to because this is an environmentally-based park, and not your traditional green grass park, but we have received a lot of positive comments with the changes,” Holloway said. “All of the more natural areas planted will outgrow any weedy parts over time.”

Despite the complaints, people still enjoy the nature of Kathryn Albertson Park.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Tammy Gammel said, a Boise park-goer. “If you want to see a natural park, this is nice.”

Boise Parks and Recreation said the park is actively refreshing and updating the park, working closely with the Albertson Family Foundation on all landscaping and design changes.

Kathryn Alberston Park is currently wrapping up Phase 1 of construction, and will begin Phase 2 soon, continuing work through 2020.

For any question regarding Boise parks, email bpr@cityofboise.org.