NAMPA — The Exit 33B westbound ramp at the Interstate 84 Karcher interchange in Nampa will be permanently removed Monday, October 15.

Crews will begin to remove the ramp at 8 p.m. Monday and expect to be done by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Exit 33B is the straight-away off-ramp. So, to get off at the Karcher interchange, drivers will need to take the loop off-ramp.

ITD says the project in the area is designed to improve safety and to enhance the mobility of traffic.

The move forces all drivers to use the loop ramp, which will be renamed Exit 33.

Traffic shouldn't be affected too much, but ITD wants drivers to know ahead of time so they aren't looking to get off at an exit that will no longer exist.

"There is a lot of work happening in Canyon County, specifically in that area, we want our crews to return home safely and we want motorists to get to their destination, so be mindful of signs, watch where crews are working, and watch for cones and barrels," said ITD spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez.

ITD says reconstruction of the interchange is on schedule to be complete by the first week of November.

The highlights of the project improvements include: adding a second southbound lane to Midland Boulevard, adding a second left turn lane from the Karcher bypass to southbound Midland Boulevard, and upgrading sidewalks and traffic signals.

ITD will be putting out additional traffic advisories about the project on Monday,

