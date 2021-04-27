Juvenile killed in crash near Crouch

The rollover wreck happened after a young driver lost control north of Crouch, police say.

CROUCH, Idaho — One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash north of Crouch Monday.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Castle Mountain Drive and Warm Springs Road.

Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver was headed east on Castle Mountain Drive in a Ford Expedition when he or she lost control. The Ford veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting a juvenile passenger.

The passenger who was thrown from the vehicle died at the scene. The driver was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, investigators say. The names and ages of the juveniles have not been released.

