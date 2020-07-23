Jury trials in Idaho's Fourth Judicial District suspended for the month of August

All jury trials in Ada, Elmore, Valley and Boise counties will be suspended through August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Fourth Judicial District announced that all jury trials set to take place in August will be suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trials will be suspended in Ada, Elmore, Valley, and Boise counties.

Although trials are being temporarily suspended, Idahoans will still receive juror summonses through August. This is because "grand juries are still being empaneled", according to a press release from the Fourth District.

The district hopes to continue trials in September, another reason for summons to be sent out during August. The district hopes to create a pool of potential jurors in order to meet the expected start date.

Melissa Moody, the Administrative District Judge, said that trials will only be held in accordance with all public health concerns. Trials may take place outside a courthouse to ensure social distancing measures can be followed.

Those with concerns or questions can contact the Trial Court Administrator Sandra Barrios at (208) 287-7500 or tcahelp@adacounty.id.gov.

