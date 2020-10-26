Jury trials in Idaho prevented amid rising coronavirus cases

Camas County is the only county that has low enough numbers to hold jury trials.

BURLEY, Idaho — Most courts in south-central Idaho have been prevented from holding jury trials because of high weekly confirmed coronavirus case numbers following an order that places virus case thresholds on when trials can resume.

The Times-News reports that the Idaho Supreme Court issued the order last month allowing jury trials to start again when their counties meet the new case threshold level.

The state high court previously suspended all trials in March.

