Jury trials in Ada County postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BOISE, Idaho — Jury trials in Ada County have been suspended for the week of August 30, 2021, due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Jurors who are currently scheduled to report are released from jury service.

The order was issued by Fourth District Administrative Judge Steven J. Hippler and is dated August 20, 2021.

The suspensions are mandated by the Idaho Supreme Court, which requires jury trials be postponed when the seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in a county reaches 25 or more per 100,000 population.

The order uses data issued by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on August 19, 2021. On that day, the incidence rate in Ada County topped 30 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. That triggered the jury trial suspension order.

The order also applies to Elmore and Valley counties, which also are part of the Fourth Judicial District. Incident rates in Elmore County were averaging 30.6, while Valley County was at 52.7.

In Boise County, incident rates were around 11 per 100,000, so jury trials may continue there.

All jury trials in Ada, Elmore and Valley counties are suspended until further notice. For trials to resume, counties must see their seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases drop below 25 per 100,000. People are urged to check back on the status of jury trials for the week of Sept. 6, 2021.

Jury trials in four northern Idaho counties are also on pause the week of August 30 because of COVID-19 incidence rates that exceed 25 cases per 100,000 people. The affected counties in that region are Benewah, Bonner, Kootenai and Shoshone.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Benewah County’s rate is 36.9, Bonner County stands at 25.9, Kootenai County’s rate is 39.9, and Shoshone County has rate of 42.1.

