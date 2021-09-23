Jury trials in Idaho postponed, new courtroom precautions take effect Monday

Courts are adopting renewed COVID-19 measures to protect the public’s health and safety.

BOISE, Idaho — It will not be business as usual in Idaho courtrooms starting on Monday, Sept. 27.

Citing the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the harm it has done to the state's health care system, the Idaho Supreme Court has issued a new set of precautions for courtrooms.

The order, which was issued on Wednesday, supersedes a previous emergency order issued by the court on June 25. The new order takes effect on Monday, Sept. 27 and includes a return to holding most court hearings online and the postponement of all jury trials until Dec. 6.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the court has issued similar orders and updated them to reflect Idaho's situation and the latest science about the coronavirus. The purpose is to ensure that Idaho's court remain open, while protecting the health and safety of court participants and staff.



The new order includes the following:

A statewide return to holding most court hearings online. Exceptions include all trials on a petition to terminate parental rights and all felony sentencing hearings. Courts must provide a publicly accessible livestream any time the public cannot be physically present in a courtroom for a proceeding traditionally open to the public.

No new jury trials shall begin between Sept. 27 and Dec. 6. No new grand juries may be impaneled in that time, either. Existing trials or grand juries may be allowed to continue.

Anyone in a publicly accessible space of a building used solely for court business must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and maintain six feet of social distance from people who do not live in their household. In a mixed-use building that contains both court and non-court operations, anyone entering a courtroom, a clerk's office or counter area, or other spaces used for court business must also follow the above rules.

The order provides discretion for local administrative judges to take further steps to protect public health and safety.

Most jury trials in Idaho counties have already been suspended due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

"This dramatic increase has overburdened Idaho's health care system," the order states. "… In light of these concerning developments, we have concluded that further modification of our emergency orders is now warranted."

Watch more Local News: