Juneteenth celebrations happen across the nation and in the Treasure Valley

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is calling Juneteenth "our second Independence Day."

BOISE, Idaho — Across the nation and here at home in the Treasure Valley, Juneteenth celebrations took place on Friday. Juneteenth is the holiday marking the freeing of slaves in Texas, the last state where that happened on June 19, 1865.

Bukky Ogunrinola is an activist and co-organizer of Friday’s Juneteenth event in the Treasure Valley. She told KTVB that this day has always been important for people who are Black, but with the racially charged events that have happened recently, it makes this year's Juneteenth even more so.

The event happened at an undisclosed location and was only open to people who identify as Black.

“You know sometimes you just really need to be in your own community,” Ogunrinola said. “I feel like there comes a point where I feel like my identity is sometimes put into question and that's because you know other white folks just don't get it being a Black person and it's hard and so, of course, we don't need it to be exclusionary it's not we're trying to be no anti-anything we're just trying to be pro-something.”

Friday’s event had food from Black-owned companies, DJs, as well as drummers. There was also be a vigil space to mourn those lives lost recently.

“I can tell you that it's going to be a beautiful safe space of healing, I can tell you it's going to be a very necessary space, especially for the Black folks in Idaho,” Ogunrinola said. “I think it's going to be a very joyful event.”

The organizers say they appreciate the community for rallying around them and encourage those who can’t attend the Juneteenth event to use the day to educate themselves and self-reflect.

Ogunrinola told KTVB that they will have another event on Saturday, which will be open to everyone.