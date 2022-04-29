JUMP hosting ReVive Fashion Show

The event takes place Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Local designers of all ages and levels will showcase their designs made from recycled and thrifted items.

BOISE, Idaho — Jack's Urban Meeting Place is hosting its first-ever ReVive Fashion Show, highlighting how we can be more sustainable in our textile usage.

The event challenged local creatives to "ReVive" already made items by transforming them into wearable art to be showcased on the outdoor walkway outside of JUMP.

The event will take place in the JUMP park Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Local designers of all ages and levels will showcase their designs, which have all been created using recycled or thrifted items provided by the Idaho Youth Ranch.

The purpose of the event is to show how we can make more conscious choices in being kinder to the planet. According to the United States Environmental Protection Program, textile waste contributes approximately 2 million tons of trash into landfills each year.

The Boise and Nampa locations of Paul Mitchell The School will be providing hair and makeup services for the event, and professional photography will be done by Green Photography.

The fashion industry is not known for being very eco-conscious. Gas emissions from fashion production in 2018 were between two and eight percent of the global total. The textile industry is also a large contributor to plastics that are disposed into our oceans.

10 Fashion Facts, according to JUMP:

Our landfills are full of textile waste. Three out of five fast fashion items end up in a landfill. The average American throws away around 81 pounds of clothing yearly. It can take more than 700 gallons of water to make a single t-shirt. The fashion industry is responsible for 8% of carbon emissions. The textile sector still represents 10 to 20 percent of pesticide use. Washing, solvents, and dyes used in manufacturing are responsible for one-fifth of industrial water pollution. Nearly 70 million barrels of oil are used each year to make the world's polyester fiber, which is now the most commonly used fiber in our clothing. But it takes more than 200 years to decompose. Fashion accounts for 20 to 35 percent of microplastic flows into the ocean. 63% of textile fibers are derived from petrochemicals. Clothing and textiles are almost 100% recyclable.

