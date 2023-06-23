Judge sides with Interfaith Sanctuary following legal battle with neighborhood association

The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association filed a petition for judicial review in 2022, claiming Boise City councilmembers made a mistake.

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary's move to a bigger building along State Street just got the okay from an Ada County judge.

Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace sided with the nonprofit on Tuesday after a legal dispute with the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association. Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said the decision was a long time coming.

"Right now, there are no hurdles," Peterson-Stigers said. "It felt validating, like we like this was what we were trying to say all along."

The neighborhood association filed a petition for judicial review in July 2022, claiming Boise City councilmembers made a mistake when they overturned a previous Planning and Zoning decision about the shelter.

While the legal battle started one year ago, the controversy surrounding Interfaith's proposal started long before that. Neighbors like Brent Mathieu believe the move will affect the quality of life of nearby community members.

Mathieu is also on the neighborhood association's board.

"There are many issues like concern for litter, concern for crime concern, for panhandling issues," Mathieu said.

Judge Yee-Wallace reviewed all those concerns in her 45-page decision. She said city council did not make any mistakes and that it was not the court's responsibility to reevaluate evidence councilmembers had already looked at.

Interfaith attorney Geoffrey Wardel said Yee-Wallace did her due diligence reviewing the case.

"From the very beginning, the argument that the Planning and Zoning Commission got it correct just really wasn't relevant because the city council had a basis to uphold our appeal, found our appeal valid, and issued their own findings and own conditions," Wardel said.

While happy with the decision, Wardel expressed disappointment with the neighborhood association and those against the move. He grew up in the area and wished people were more accepting of a new shelter.

"There's been too many, too many voices that have just articulated an interpretation of what they think the homeless are, that they're not," Wardel said. "They're not a group of drugged-out schizophrenics just trying to get by and milk the system. That's not why we have homelessness."

Peterson-Stigers said the new shelter will help more people, which is important considering the increasing number of people in need. The current shelter serves about 170 people, with limited overnight spots.

The new shelter will have beds for about 205 people. Ninety-six of those will go to families with children, she said. It will also be open 24/7 with onsite recovery, employment and education opportunities.

"The difference between an overnight emergency shelter and what this new campus represents – it's a home until we get you into your permanent home," Peterson-Stigers said. "You don't have to figure out how you're going to pass your time until you come back in. That's where all of the problems exist."

While unhappy with the judge's decision, Mathieu said he is trying to stay positive. He wished there were several different, smaller shelters across town instead, each helping a different demographic.

From Mathieu's perspective, city council should not have reversed Planning and Zoning's decision. He said the city cannot possibly mitigate "adverse impacts" of the shelter with 30 conditions.

"I try to tolerate and get along with everyone," Mathieu said. "I'll do my best to be compassionate."

Wardel said the neighborhood association could appeal the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, although he does not believe that would change the outcome.

As of now, Peterson-Stigers expects the shelter to open in November 2024. They plan to begin construction in July after getting the building permit.

