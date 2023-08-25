Judge: Boise Police officer sentenced for DUI was a model officer to others

Hancuff's attorney said that his father had died shortly before his citation and that Hancuff had just discovered he has Stage 2 cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball is not a stranger to police officers testifying in DUI cases - that's what he does all day, according to Ada County's website, handle misdemeanors and infractions in court.

So when Boise Police (BPD) Officer Casey Hancuff appeared in front of Kimball on Friday for his sentencing due to a DUI from May, Kimball made it clear that most officers he sees in and out of the courthouse day to day point to Hancuff as a role model.

"Oftentimes when officers talk about the stops they've made, the arrests they've made... They point to you as the landmark," Kimball said. "Many officers point to you."

Kimball sentenced Hancuff to one year of unsupervised probation and 150 days of suspended driving with the exception of medical appointments. He also required an interlock to be installed in Hancuff's personal vehicle. Kimball waived the interlock requirement for Hancuff's police car as he said it wasn't practical for those on patrol since there are additional safety concerns.

Additionally, Hancuff must pay a $750 fine, complete 40 hours of public service and will not be allowed to consume or possess alcohol during his probation unless he is handling alcohol during his work hours as part of his officer duties.

Hancuff is a well-known BPD officer in the community, with a career focused on DUI patrols, enforcement and education. He received the Idaho Law Enforcement, Firefighting and EMS Medal of Honor in 2011.

Hancuff was pulled over by an Eagle Police officer on May 15 for driving erratically. He failed a sobriety test and blew a .111 in a breathalyzer test, which is well over the legal limit of .08. He was cited for a DUI that night. Ada County Sheriff Spokesman Patrick Orr said responding officers learned Hancuff was dealing with health issues unrelated to the DUI, so officers decided not to arrest him. Police took Hancuff to his house nearby.

James K. Ball, his defense attorney, told the court during his sentencing that Hancuff's father had died shortly before his citation and that he was also in the processes of dealing with Stage 2 cancer.

"It shows this man's guard was down when it happened," Ball said. "He was never a big drinker until this happened in his life."

While Ball said this is a serious situation and nothing excuses Hancuff's actions, he has taken the incident seriously. Ball said the City of Boise is continuing to work with Hancuff and "keep him on board" as Hancuff just went through surgery and continues to do well. A BPD spokesperson confirmed to KTVB Friday that he is still employed with the department.

Hancuff was offered to give a statement to Kimball, in which he said he apologized "for even being here."

"I make no excuse for what I did that night... As a result I've brought discredit to my name, my family and my career. I have no excuses. I feel horrible that I put myself in this position," Hancuff said. "I will accept whatever you set... It will help me assist others to make better decisions than I did."

Kimball said he believed Hancuff to be genuine and that he was at low risk to re-offend. However, he told Hancuff that this will be a stain on his career, in the community and within the courthouse, where Hancuff is seen frequently as a BPD officer. Kimball also said he believes Hancuff's attitude will change and he isn't likely to come back to court.

"I am sad to hear about your father," Kimball said. "But I am pleased to hear about your body's response to the surgery."

