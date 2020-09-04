Judd DeBoer, co-owner of Brundage Mountain, passes away at 81

Under Judd's leadership the ski area grew tenfold and elevated its status to one of the premier ski areas in the Northwest.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has lost a true statesman and pioneer.



Judd DeBoer, the co-owner of Brundage Mountain ski area died after spending two weeks in intensive care at St. Luke's.



Judd and his wife Diane purchased interest in Brundage Mountain in 1980. In 2006 they bought the Simplot Company's stake to take full ownership.



In 2018, he received the governor's lifetime achievement award in recreation and tourism.



He was appointed by three Idaho governors to serve on the Travel Council and was honored by the Intermountain Ski Association with the outstanding contribution to the sport of skiing award.



Judd was a visionary, a family man, an outdoorsman and one of the classiest and nicest men I have ever been fortunate enough to know.



Judd DeBoer was 81 years old.