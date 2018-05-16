BOISE - Fire agencies from Boise Kuna, Eagle and Meridian joined with the Bureau of Land Management for joint wildland refresher training in the Boise foothills today.

It’s the fifth year of the course and this year the focus is on communication.

"We really continue to strive on communications because when we look as far back as the Initial Point Fire when we had several Kuna firefighters killed, the inability for different entities to communicate on the same frequencies didn't exist back then,” said Boise Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo. "We have the frequencies we normally use in Ada County, but we also have the bandwidth to work in the frequencies of the BLM and the Forest Service’s office as well."

The training will go on for the next eight days.

They are conducting the training near the Ada County landfill because it is representative of the type of land they see when they go out to fight wildfires.

