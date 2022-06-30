Joint firework demonstration hosted by Meridian, Boise fire departments

Meridian and Boise Fire held a joint firework safety demonstration to remind residents of the importance of celebrating safely during Fourth of July.

The fire departments said that while families may be planning on purchasing and lighting off fireworks, it is important for people to keep in mind that the fireworks must be legal and used with caution. Firework ordinances vary among cities and some areas in the Treasure Valley may be selling fireworks that are illegal in Meridian and Boise city limits.

The event demonstrated how to safely use different types of fireworks, discussions on what fireworks are permitted in Boise and Meridian, along with tips on of to safely dispose of used fireworks.

